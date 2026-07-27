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Emmy Rossum Breaks Down Playing an FBI Agent Hunting a Killer in FURIOUS

The actress discusses how the new Hulu series blurs the line between justice and vengeance.

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Emmy Rossum sat down with GOOD MORNING AMERICA to discuss her starring role in Hulu's new crime thriller FURIOUS, in which she plays an FBI agent hunting a female serial killer. The conversation centered on the show's premise, which follows THE AGENT as the boundaries between justice and vengeance grow increasingly blurred.

Rossum previously appeared on GOOD MORNING AMERICA alongside co-star Lola Petticrew and series creator Elizabeth Meriwether to introduce FURIOUS to viewers, with that panel discussing the show's central dynamic between the FBI agent and the killer she pursues. This latest appearance gave Rossum the chance to expand on her own character's perspective within that pursuit.

The interview kept its focus on the thriller's core tension, with Rossum addressing how her character's sense of justice is tested as the investigation unfolds. The premise of a female-led cat-and-mouse chase, with a woman on each side of the law, remained the throughline of the discussion.

FURIOUS streams on Hulu. Rossum's earlier joint appearance with Petticrew and Meriwether offered additional detail on the series' origins and can be read in BroadwayWorld's prior coverage of Emmy Rossum and Lola Petticrew on FURIOUS, Hulu's New Female Serial Killer Thriller.

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Emmy Rossum and Lola Petticrew on FURIOUS, Hulu's New Female Serial Killer Thriller
Emmy Rossum and Lola Petticrew on FURIOUS, Hulu's New Female Serial Killer Thriller
7/25/2026
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