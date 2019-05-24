Emma Roberts, Mikaela Hoover JoinÂ Frances Fisher & Kristin ChenowethÂ in HOLIDATE

BroadwayWorld has learned exclusively that actresses Mikaela Hoover (Guardians of the Galaxy), Emma Roberts (We're the Millers) are joining already cast icons of Frances Fisher and Kristin Chenoweth, in the upcoming romantic comedy "Holidate".

The made-for-Netflix film, directed by John Whitesell (Malibu's Most Wanted), produced by McG's Wonderland Productions, and written by Tiffany Paulsen, follows two perpetual singles who hate the holidays since their continual lack of a significant other subjects them to the judgment of their family members or stuck with clingy, awkward dates. After they meet, however, they pledge to be each other's plus-ones for each holiday celebration over the course of one year.

The project is the fifth collaboration between Netflix and Wonderland, and the second feature role this month for Hoover (represented by Blake Reading and Mason Frank of Fullscreen). Roberts (repped by CAA) is currently also filming the ninth season of Ryan Murphy's hit television series, American Horror Story.

On joining the cast, Hoover tells BWW exclusively, "I am extremely excited to work with such talent and bring this fun romantic comedy to life!"

"Holidate" is currently shooting in Atlanta, GA.





