Elizabeth Banks Will Produce Amanda Green Legal Drama THE TWELVE at Fox

Variety reports that Elizabeth Banks and Amanda Green will executive produce legal drama "The Twelve" for Fox. Green will write the series.

Based on the Belgian series "De Twaalf," the show examines one high-stakes case each season through the perspective of the twelve jurors. As the courtroom narrative unfolds, the jurors' secrets come to light and their lives unravel, ensnaring the twelve in messy personal and professional consequences. Through their differing interpretations of fact, it becomes clear that justice is never truly blind.

Green's writing credits include "Murder," "Law & Order: SVU," "Lethal Weapon," "Manifest," and "The Mysteries of Laura."

Banks is known from her extensive career in film and television. She played Effie Trinket in "The Hunger Games" franchise and starred in the "Pitch Perfect" films. "Pitch Perfect 2" was her directorial debut--she recently wrote, directed, produced, and starred in "Charlie's Angels."

Read the original story on Variety.





