Ego Nwodim Promoted to Main Cast Member on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

The cast member enters her third year on the show.

Deadline reports that Ego Nwodim has been promoted to repertory player for "Saturday Night Live"'s upcoming 46th season.

Nwodim has been promoted ahead of her third season on the show, which has become customary. Other newer cast members include Bowen Yang and Chloe Fineman.

Nwodim was a regular cast member at UCB, where she also performed her one-woman show Great Black Women...and Then There's Me.

