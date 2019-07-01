Edge-of-Your-Seat Thriller KILLERS ANONYMOUS Coming to Blu-Ray This August

Jul. 1, 2019  

Academy Award® winner Gary Oldman (2017, Best Actor, Darkest Hour) and Golden Globe® nominee Jessica Alba (2001, Best Television Actress - Drama Series, TV's "Dark Angel") star as serial assassins in Killers Anonymous, available on Blu-ray™ (plus Digital), DVD, and Digital on August 27 from Lionsgate. This film is currently available On Demand.

Tommy Flanagan, Rhyon Nicole Brown and Suki Waterhouse also star in this stylish, edge-of-your-seat thriller. The Killers Anonymous Blu-ray and DVD include a director's commentary, deleted scenes, and an alternate ending, and will be available for the suggested retail price of $21.99 and $19.98, respectively.

Tensions mount at Killers Anonymous, a support group for killers, as the members of the group try to unravel a mystery: Which one of them is responsible for the assassination attempt on a U.S. senator that has the police in the city on high alert?


BLU-RAY AND DVD SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Director's Commentary
  • Deleted Scenes
  • Alternate Ending


