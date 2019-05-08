EPIX to Premiere NFL: THE GRIND

Premium television network EPIX(R) and NFL FILMS will team up this fall on the weekly series NFL: The Grind, premiering Wednesday, September 11 at 9pm eastern time and airing for 17 episodes throughout the entirety of the 2019 NFL season. Featuring a yet-to-be-named host, NFL: The Grind will serve as both a weekly destination for the final word on the week in football, as well as an up close and personal, inside look at life in the NFL - on and off the field - across the endurance test that is the NFL season. In addition to a weekly deep dive into the games, each episode will feature original field pieces - each hosted by an NFL veteran - that will give fans an inside look behind the grind, documenting never-before-told stories of NFL players, coaches and more as they navigate the season.

Said Michael Wright, President, EPIX, "At EPIX, we strive to tell compelling stories viewers won't find anywhere else, and we're thrilled to do that with The Grind, going deep behind the scenes of one of America's most beloved sports, as only NFL FILMS can. We're looking forward to working with the talented team at NFL FILMS to provide fans not only the final word on each week of the season, but also inside access to some of the most powerful stories behind the grind."

"NFL Films is thrilled to join the EPIX family and thankful for their trust in us," said Ken Rodgers, NFL FILMS Vice President, Senior Coordinating Producer. "The Grind is a new step in our storytelling evolution - inside access of the NFL's biggest stories, delivered by true insiders who know the game best. We can't wait to work with EPIX throughout the 2019 season."

NFL Films, the most honored filmmaker in sports television history with 127 Sports Emmy Awards, remains a groundbreaking leader in sports television, providing unprecedented access to and legendary storytelling about the sport of professional football. With more than 100 million feet of film in its library, NFL FILMS is the historical backbone of NFL Network and a key supplier of the network's programming, including the critically acclaimed series A Football Life. NFL FILMS is also the producer of HBO's Hard Knocks, Prime Video's All or Nothing, Showtime's Inside the NFL, FOX Sports' NFL TURNING POINT and NFL FILMS Presents, and several documentaries for ESPN's 30 for 30.

EPIX, an MGM company, is a premium television network delivering a broad line-up of quality original series and documentaries, the latest movie releases and classic film franchises - all available on TV, on demand, online and across devices. EPIX has tripled the amount of original programming on the network and has become a destination for original premium content with series including Get Shorty, starring Chris O'Dowd and Ray Romano; spy thriller Deep State; docu-series ELVIS GOES THERE with Elvis Mitchell and PUNK from John Varvatos and Iggy Pop and, premiering later this year, new series Godfather of Harlem, starring and executive produced by Forest Whitaker; Pennyworth, the origin story of Batman's butler Alfred; Perpetual Grace, LTD, starring Sir Ben Kingsley; Belgravia, from Julian Fellowes; docu-series Slow Burn, based on the hit podcast and NFL: The Grind, from NFL Films. Launched in October 2009, EPIX is available nationwide through cable, telco, satellite and emerging digital distribution platforms as well as through its EPIX NOW app, providing more movies than any other network with thousands of titles available for streaming.





