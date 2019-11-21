EPIX Lands Urban Myth Films' Reimagining Of WAR OF THE WORLDS

Premium network EPIX announced that it will premiere the Gabriel Byrne and Elizabeth McGovern-led drama series, War of the Worlds, exclusively to US audiences on February 16, 2020 at 9pm.

The eagerly-anticipated, contemporary reimaging of H.G. Wells timeless classic is created and written by BAFTA award-winning writer Howard Overman and produced by Urban Myth Films, in partnership with CANAL+, FOX Networks Group (FNG) Europe & Africa and AGC Television.

War of the Worlds features a critically acclaimed ensemble cast including Gabriel Byrne, Elizabeth McGovern, Léa Drucker, Natasha Little, Daisy Edgar Jones, Stéphane Caillard, Adel Bencherif and Guillaume Gouix. Gilles Coulier (De Dag, Cargo, The Natives) directs the first four episodes with Richard Clark (Innocent; Versailles) directing episodes five to eight.

Said Michael Wright, President, EPIX, "We at EPIX are thrilled to be working with the teams at Urban Myth and Studiocanal to showcase Howard Overman's masterful take on this classic story. We can't wait to bring this cinematic and addictive series to our audience."

Executive producers for UMF Julian Murphy and Johnny Capps added, "Cinematic, with all the mystery, intrigue and action of the best Science fiction, this fresh interpretation is a character drama that considers the myriad fears of today's world and how potential threats may only be overcome by harnessing our own humanity."

Set-in present-day Europe, War of the Worlds is a multi-faceted series, based on the story by H.G. Wells. When astronomers detect a transmission from another galaxy, it is definitive proof of intelligent extra-terrestrial life. The world's population waits for further contact with baited breath. They do not have to wait long. Within days, mankind is all but wiped out; just pockets of humanity are left in an eerily deserted world.

As alien ships appear in the sky, the survivors ask a burning question - who are these attackers and why are they hell-bent on our destruction? This is a story of ordinary people in extraordinary circumstances - but they are more than just victims in a brutal war. For, as we will come to realize, the aliens' savage attack on earth is not arbitrary: its seeds are being sown before our very eyes.

The drama series is executive produced by Howard Overman, Julian Murphy and Johnny Capps for Urban Myth Films.

The deal with EPIX was brokered by CAA on behalf of AGC Television.





