Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ENTWINED Opens Virtually in Select Cities August 28 with VOD To Follow

Article Pixel

The new film ENTWINED opens in virtual theaters Friday, August 28.

Aug. 6, 2020  

The new film ENTWINED opens in virtual theaters Friday, August 28 Including: Los Angeles (Laemmle), New York (Alamo On Demand), Philadelphia (Philadelphia Film Society) and major cities. with a North American VOD release to follow on September 8.

Panos (Prometheus Aleifer), a city doctor, relocates his practice to a remote village and quickly falls for Danae (Anastasia Rafaella Konidi), who lives in isolation with a mysterious skin condition. Determined to find Danae a cure, Panos learns of her dark secret and that all is not what it seems.

Dark Star Pictures is a new-age North American distribution company, focused on bringing unique and targeted content to audiences across the country. The company is committed to releasing auteur-driven, original cinema in the theatrical, digital and home video space. Dark Star's goal is to create original marketing campaigns directly catered to audiences who will embrace our brand of thought-provoking cinema. The company also services distribution companies and producers in the theatrical, digital, and festival space.


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • 9 Liz Callaway Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • Follow Our Student Blog Instagram Account!
  • Opera Omaha and Omaha Symphony Push Back Season Start to 2021
  • Birdland Jazz Club Brings Concert Series To BroadwayWorld Events: Max Von Essen, Jessica Vosk, Kate Rockwell, Telly Leung, & More Announced!