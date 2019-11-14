Dwayne Johnson Announces BLACK ADAM's 2021 Release Date

Dwayne Johnson has announced his long-awaited "Black Adam" will be released Dec. 22, 2021, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The "Shazam!" spinoff will be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and will rival "Avatar 2" at the box office, which opens just days earlier.

"I'm honored to join the iconic #DCUniverse and it's a true pleasure to become, BLACK ADAM," Johnson wrote on Instagram.

"BLACK ADAM is blessed by magic with the powers equal to SUPERMAN, but the difference is he doesn't toe the mark or walk the line. He's a rebellious, ONE OF A KIND superhero, who'll always do what's right FOR THE PEOPLE - but he does it his way."

This casting has been a long time in the making, with Johnson having been attached to "Black Adam" for over a decade.

This story was originally reported by The Hollywood Reporter and can be read here.

Photo courtesy of Dwayne Johnson's Instagram.





