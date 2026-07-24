Durand Bernarr Performs AM I OKAY!? & GENEROUS Medley on Jimmy Kimmel Live

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Durand Bernarr delivered a live medley of two songs, AM I OKAY!? and GENEROUS, on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE, bringing both tracks to the ABC late-night program's studio audience in a single performance. The appearance gave the artist a national television platform to present the material together as a combined set.

The medley format allowed Bernarr to move between the two songs in sequence, showcasing the range of the material in one continuous performance. The JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE stage has served as a recurring venue for musical acts to present current work to a broad audience.

The performance of AM I OKAY!? and GENEROUS represents Bernarr's opportunity to introduce or reinforce both songs with viewers tuning into the late-night broadcast. Pairing the two tracks in a medley rather than performing them separately gave the set a distinct shape and allowed the songs to be heard in relation to each other.

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE airs on ABC and has featured a range of musical performers across its run, with the program's YouTube channel distributing performance clips to a subscriber base of more than 19 million.

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