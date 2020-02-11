Drybar Celebrates FROZEN 2 In-Home Release with Elsa- and Anna-Inspired Hairstyles and Screenings

In celebration of the in-home release of the No. 1 animated feature film of all time, Disney has partnered with Drybar for an unprecedented collaboration, offering an exciting lineup of nationwide fan festivities. Today through the end of February, fans can visit Drybar shops nationwide where they will be screening "Frozen 2" and offering Elsa-and Anna-inspired hairstyles to mark the beloved film's arrival on Digital, 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray™ and DVD.

Additionally, on Feb. 25, the day "Frozen 2" releases on Blu-ray, Disney will be taking over seven Drybar stores, in Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Miami, Atlanta, Phoenix and Dallas, treating "Frozen 2" fans to both a complimentary blowout and custom hairstyle - either Elsa's famous single-side braid or Anna's half-up, half-down double braid. Space is limited and registration begins online at thedrybar.com on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 9 a.m. local time.

Takeover stores include:

Los Angeles, California - Beverly Hills

New York City, New York - Upper East Side

Chicago, Illinois - Lincoln Park

Miami, Florida - Brickell City Centre

Atlanta, Georgia - Buckhead

Phoenix, Arizona - Phoenix

Dallas, Texas - Grapevine

Customers of all ages will be able to opt for the queen's signature braid or her spirited sister's new 'do, leaving the salon strikingly styled for whatever magical journey lies ahead.

"Frozen 2" arrives home on Digital platforms on Feb. 11, and on Blu-ray™ on Feb. 25. In "Frozen 2," the answer to why Elsa was born with magical powers is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she sets out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In "Frozen," Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In the highly anticipated sequel, she must hope they are enough. From the Academy Award®-winning team-directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez-"Frozen 2" features the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad.

For over 95 years, The Walt Disney Studios has been the foundation on which The Walt Disney Company was built. Today it brings quality movies, episodic storytelling, music, and stage plays to consumers throughout the world. The Walt Disney Studios encompasses a collection of respected film studios, including Disney, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Disneynature, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, Twentieth Century Fox, FOX Searchlight Pictures, and Blue Sky Studios. It is also home to Walt Disney Records, Hollywood Records, and Disney Theatrical Productions, producer of world-class stage shows.

Combining masterful artistry and storytelling with groundbreaking technology, Walt Disney Animation Studios is a filmmaker-driven animation studio responsible for creating some of the most beloved films ever made. Located in Burbank, WDAS continues to build on its rich legacy of innovation and creativity, from the first fully-animated feature film, 1937's "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," to 2019's "Frozen 2," the biggest animated film of all time. Among the studio's timeless creations are "Pinocchio," "Sleeping Beauty," "The Jungle Book," "The Little Mermaid," "The Lion King," "Frozen," "Big Hero 6" and "Zootopia."

Named one of the top "100 BRILLIANT IDEAS of 2010" by Entrepreneur Magazine and New York Magazine's Boom Brands of 2013, Drybar is based on the simple concept of focusing on one thing and being the best at it: Blowouts. In 2010, the idea was a natural one for curly haired founder Alli Webb, a longtime professional stylist, who constantly found herself overpaying for blowouts at traditional salons. In addition to 140+ locations throughout the US and Canada, our growing product line (created specifically for the perfect blowout), is sold at Drybar shops, as well as Sephora, Nordstrom, Ulta, Macy's and select Bloomingdale's.





