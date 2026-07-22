Drew Brees Visits THE TONIGHT SHOW to Discuss Hall of Fame Induction and Sports

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Drew Brees stopped by THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON for a conversation that covered his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, his broader philosophy on what sports can teach people, and a football game he played alongside host Jimmy Fallon and actor Taylor Lautner. Brees described sports as "the greatest teacher," framing athletic competition as a vehicle FOR LIFE lessons that extend well beyond the field.

The Hall of Fame induction discussion gave Brees a platform to reflect on the milestone, which represents the highest individual honor in professional football. Beyond the personal achievement, he spoke to the broader significance of sports in shaping character and resilience, a theme that ran through much of the conversation with Fallon.

The appearance also included a lighter segment in which Brees, Fallon, and Lautner competed together in a football-themed game, adding a comedic element to the visit. The combination of the reflective interview and the on-set competition gave the segment a range that moved between the ceremonial and the playful.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON has featured a range of guests in recent weeks, including, as previously covered by BroadwayWorld, Tom Holland, Matt Damon, Zendaya, and Lupita Nyong'o discussing Christopher Nolan's upcoming film THE ODYSSEY.

More on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Recent Articles Tom Holland, Matt Damon, Zendaya and Lupita Nyong'o Talk THE ODYSSEY on TONIGHT SHOW

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