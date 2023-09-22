Dream Cinema Productions' NIGHT MISTRESS To Premiere At IHollywood Film Festival At Mann's Chinese Theatre

"Night Mistress", the latest motion picture by Ray Michaels Quiroga's Dream Cinema Productions will be debuting at the iHollywood Film Festival on Friday, September 29, 2023 at Mann's Chinese Theatre.

"Night Mistress" is written and directed by Philip Cable with Co-Director Ray Michaels Quiroga, and is based on the best-selling novel of the same name. Get your copy on Amazon today:

https://www.amazon.com/PHILIP-CABLES-NIGHT-MISTRESS-Philip/dp/B095556G9Q/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1695406660&sr=8-1

Dream Cinema Productions' "Night Mistress" - They Killed Her Man And She Took Monstrous Revenge....She Wasn't A Monster...She Was Six Monsters In One!!!!

"Night Mistress" stars Hollywood Icons Brinke Stevens, Tracee Lee Cocco, Sharyn Wynters, Deborah Dutch, Rene Arranda, Ana Paula Lopes, and Ray Michaels Quiroga with guest appearances by Nick Palma and Danielle Kennedy.

Ray Michaels Quiroga has an impeccable reputation in the world of Hollywood for working with Hollywood legends in his films, and along with the amazing cast of this film he has worked with Academy Award Winner Terry Moore, Calista Carradine, Pamela Hasselhoff, Sissy Wellman, John Saxon and Carla Laemmle.

Under the talented eye of Rayster Michaels, "Night Mistress" has become a franchise that includes a motion picture, video game, soundtrack, and tabletop game along with the already mentioned best-selling novel.

The "Night Mistress" screening and Red Carpet debut will take place at Mann's Chinese Theatre on Friday, September 29th, 2023 at 7:00 PM PT. Red Carpet 5:00 PM PT.

Mann's Chinese Theatre

6925 Hollywood Blvd

Hollywood, California

90028

"Night Mistress" is a Dream Cinema Production in association with AAA American Entertainment, WASP NEST Videos and Steam House Entertainment.