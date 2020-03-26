Drake to Executive Produce New Quibi Series 48 LAWS OF POWER

Today, Quibi announced its new series '48 LAWS OF POWER' based on Robert Greene's New York Times best-selling book of the same name. Executive produced by Dreamcrew and Anonymous Content, the series will detail the nature of power and how one can secure and maintain it. Each episode of the adaptation will focus on a different law of power. Drake is also set to direct an episode.

Drake will executive produce the series alongside Adel 'Future' Nur and Jason Shrier of Dreamcrew. Robert Greene will also serve as an executive producer as well as Zack Hayden on behalf of Anonymous Content. Anonymous Content will also serve as the studio.

"When Drake and I sat down with Robert Greene it was incredibly inspiring. The laws allow for a wide range of dynamic storytelling and Quibi allows us to tell these stories in bite-sized chapters similar to the book," said Future.

"I have always thought that The 48 Laws of Power would be a perfect fit for a series, bringing to life the timeless Machiavellian game of power as portrayed in the book. But it was not until Drake and Future with Anonymous Content approached me with their unique cinematic approach to the laws that I knew I could join forces with them and go all in for a filmed interpretation of my work," said Robert.

Quibi launches on April 6. Sign-up for Quibi news and updates at www.Quibi.com to learn more about our limited time 90-day free trial offer that starts April 6.





