Douglas Stuart's Novel SHUGGIE BAIN To Be Adapted For Television

Douglas Stuart's debut novel, Shuggie Bain, will be adapted for television from A24 and Scott Rudin Productions, Deadline reports. Rudin and Eli Bush will produce.

"I am thrilled to be partnering with A24 and Scott Rudin Productions in bringing Shuggie Bain to the screen," said Stuart. "I often thought of the book in cinematic terms, and the glamourous, calamitous Agnes Bain certainly believes herself to be the star of her own movie. This is a chance to show the city of Glasgow with all her tenacity and unsinkable spirit, and to celebrate the love and hope between Shuggie and Agnes."

Stuart will adapt the novel himself, which was inspired by his own childhood in 1980s Glasgow and written over a ten-year period.

Shuggie Bain is the story of young Hugh "Shuggie" Bain, a sweet and lonely boy who spends his 1980s childhood in run-down public housing in Glasgow, Scotland. Thatcher's policies have put husbands and sons out of work, and the city's notorious drugs epidemic is waiting in the wings.

