Dolly Parton, Keith Urban & More to Perform on the 58th ACM Awards

The Academy of Country Music, Prime Video, and Dick Clark Productions announced THE LINEUP of COUNTRY MUSIC superstars set to perform live at the 58th Academy of COUNTRY MUSIC Awards. "Country Music's Party of the Year" will feature performances by Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Jo Dee Messina, Ashley McBryde, Dolly Parton, Jelly Roll, Cole Swindell, Keith Urban, Morgan Wallen, The War And Treaty, Lainey Wilson, and Bailey Zimmerman.

Hosted by COUNTRY MUSIC icons Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, the ACM Awards will be free to stream live for a global audience across 240+ countries and territories exclusively on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, Thursday, May 11 at 7 p.m. EDT/6 p.m. CDT/4 p.m. PDT from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. The full rebroadcast will stream the next day for free on Amazon Freevee.

Fans will not want to miss Dolly Parton close out the show by delivering one of her biggest performances to date with the world premiere of the lead single from her highly anticipated forthcoming rock album.

The star-studded lineup will also include Jason Aldean, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen, The War And Treaty, and Bailey Zimmerman in their only televised COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS performances of the season. Additional performers joining the nonstop, commercial-free night of music will be announced in the coming weeks.

Fans can look forward to country trailblazers and previous Amazon Music Breakthrough Artists Gabby Barrett and BRELAND introducing Bailey Zimmerman as the next Breakthrough Artist from Amazon Music. Breakthrough is the emerging artist program from Amazon Music, aimed at amplifying the best new talent and championing them at key moments early in their careers.

The star-powered experience will celebrate country music's biggest stars and emerging talent, and feature unforgettable performances, exclusive collaborations, and unexpected moments that will captivate fans worldwide. A limited number of tickets have just been added and are available for purchase on SeatGeek, offering fans exclusive entry into the non-stop party packed with their favorite country stars performing the biggest hits from the last year and seats closer to the action than ever before.

Fans can enjoy special guest features from Bailey Zimmerman, Dolly Parton, and Garth Brooks on "Country Heat Radio" in DJ Mode, along with new Country Heat Weekly podcast episodes hosted by Amber Anderson and Kelly Sutton on Amazon Music, where fans can tune in to in-depth conversations with guests, including Zimmerman and Brooks.

Fans can also stream the ACM Awards playlist available now on Amazon Music in celebration of this year's nominees. Fans can listen to country music's biggest stars, such as Kane Brown, Miranda Lambert, and Luke Combs, directly on the Amazon Music app HERE.

The 58th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS is produced by Dick Clark Productions, with Raj Kapoor, Barry Adelman, and Fonda Anita serving as executive producers, and Damon Whiteside serving as executive producer for the Academy of Country Music. Patrick Menton is co-executive producer.

Established in 1966, the Emmy-nominated ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS is the longest-running COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS show and made history in 2022 as the first major awards ceremony to exclusively livestream, in partnership with Prime Video. This year's show marks its return to Texas since the landmark 50th ACM Awards, which broke a Guinness World Record in 2015 for being the most-attended awards show with more than 70,000 attendees at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Additional performers for the 58th ACM Awards, along with presenter and ACM Awards week ancillary events will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information, visit ACMcountry.com.

Follow the Academy of COUNTRY MUSIC on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok, join the conversation with #ACMawards, and sign-up for the FREE ACM A-List for the latest news and updates in your email inbox.