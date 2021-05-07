Documentary News Series AXIOS Continues May 9

AXIOS on HBO returns SUNDAY, MAY 9 (6:00-6:30 P.M. ET/PT) with six new episodes, featuring insightful and news making interviews with top leaders and decision makers from a range of sectors, including politics, tech, media, science and business. Directed and produced by Emmy® winners Matthew O'Neill and Perri Peltz, the series features Axios' signature "Smart Brevity" analysis, exclusive documentary-style reporting, and in-depth conversations on the topics and trends shaping our future.

The episode will be available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.

This episode features the following segments:

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is joined on the road by Axios national political correspondent Jonathan Swan for a revealing conversation about the discord amongst Democrats, the difficulty of negotiating with Republicans, reconciling his support for unions with his support for police reform, why the Democratic Party isn't resonating with working class voters and his efforts to change that.

Ben van Beurden, CEO of Shell, speaks with Axios business reporter Hope KING to discuss his expectation that Shell will be a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050, the choice to transition and his vision for the company's future.

Sarah Kate Ellis, GLAAD President and CEO, gives Axios chief technology correspondent Ina Fried an exclusive look at their first ever Social Safety Media Index that analyzes how well social media platforms have protected LGBTQ people from abuse and hate.

AXIOS is a co-production of HBO Documentary Films, AXIOS and DCTV; executive produced by Jim VandeHei, Mike Allen & Roy Schwartz; directed and produced by Perri Peltz and Matthew O'Neill.

