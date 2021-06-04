Documentary News Series AXIOS Continues June 6

AXIOS on HBO continues SUNDAY, JUNE 6 (6:00-6:30 P.M. ET/PT) with a new episode, featuring insightful and news making interviews with top leaders and decision makers from a range of sectors, including politics, tech, media, science and business. Directed and produced by Emmy® winners Matthew O'Neill and Perri Peltz, the series features Axios' signature "Smart Brevity" analysis, exclusive documentary-style reporting, and in-depth conversations on the topics and trends shaping our future.

The episode will be available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.

This episode features the following segments:

Secretary of State Antony Blinken joins Axios co-founder Mike Allen for a conversation ahead of the G7 summit to discuss China, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, recent Russian cyberattacks, and America's place on the global stage.

World Trade Organization Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, PhD and Axios national political correspondent Jonathan Swan sit down in Geneva, Switzerland to discuss her vision for WTO reform and the difficulty of global governance.

Seth Berkley, MD, CEO of Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance, speaks with Jonathan Swan about the urgency and challenges of vaccinating the world against COVID-19 and whether the U.S. is doing enough to help.

Roblox CEO David Baszucki and Axios chief technology correspondent Ina Fried explore the future of the metaverse and how online platforms can connect people in more immersive ways.

AXIOS is a co-production of HBO Documentary Films, AXIOS and DCTV; executive produced by Jim VandeHei, Mike Allen & Roy Schwartz; directed and produced by Perri Peltz and Matthew O'Neill.