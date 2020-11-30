Documentary MINDFULNESS: BE HAPPY NOW Features Thich Nhat Hanh, Deepak Chopra, Sharon Stone and More

Threshold Entertainment Group's feature documentary Mindfulness: Be Happy Now is now available on Gaia, the largest online resource of consciousness-expanding content. Mindfulness: Be Happy Now!

Mindfulness: Be Happy Now features insights on the ancient art of mindfulness from Nobel Peace Prize nominated Zen Master Thich Nhat Hanh, Deepak Chopra, Sharon Stone, Dog Whisperer Cesar Millan, Oscar-winning director Oliver Stone, Harvard psychologist Dr. Blaise Aguirre, Sister Chân Không, and others.

Thich Nhat Hanh first brought mindfulness to the West with his simple but important message, "Peace in Yourself, Peace in the World."

"Mindfulness teaches one how to stay focused in the present moment, doing one thing at a time. It is the opposite of multitasking. Practicing mindfulness every day can improve both mental and physical health," explains Larry Kasanoff, Chairman/CEO, Threshold Entertainment Group. "And you don't have to be a monk to do it. The film itself is relaxing and fun."

During the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an alarming increase in mental health issues, including some reports of more than 50% of households experiencing them. Mindfulness: Be Happy Now can help viewers reframe and relax during these extremely straining and stressful times.

The feature was produced and directed by Kasanoff, most known for his feature films (True Lies, Mortal Kombat, Terminator 2), animated films (LEGO: The Adventures of Clutch Powers, Bobbleheads: The Movie), and location-based entertainment (Marvel Superheroes 4D).

Gaia, Inc is an international alternative media video streaming service and online community with the largest online resource of consciousness-expanding videos-over 8,000 informative and enlightening films, original shows, yoga and meditation classes, and more that you won't find anywhere else. Their library offers thousands of critically acclaimed documentaries, inspirational films, and thought-provoking shorts. Gaia - Conscious Media, Streaming Yoga Videos & More

Threshold Entertainment Group (Threshold) makes features, animated movies, and Location-Based Entertainment (LBE) largely based on some of the world's biggest brands, including Spider Man, Mortal Kombat, Justice League, LEGO, Star Trek and Star Wars. Threshold's most recent film for Universal is the CGI animated Bobbleheads: The Movie, starring Cher. The company's senior management has, as producers or studio heads, made over 250 films, including Terminator 2: Judgement Day, Platoon, Mortal Kombat, Dirty Dancing and True Lies. Threshold Entertainment

For more information, please visit www.mindfulnessbehappynow.com The film is also available on Amazon Prime.

