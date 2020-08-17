Documentary HERB ALPERT IS… to Have World Premiere in October

On October 1, the release of HERB ALPERT IS… will take place via Facebook LIVE and will feature a Q&A with Herb Alpert and director John Scheinfeld.

On October 1st, preeminent global theatrical distributor Abramorama will host the world premiere of the documentary Herb Alpert Is.... The global event will take place via Facebook LIVE and will feature a Q&A with Herb Alpert and director John Scheinfeld moderated by the Grammy Museum's Artistic Director Scott Goldman immediately following. October 2nd the film will be available via a nationwide virtual cinema release and globally on demand through Amazon, iTunes and other video-on-demand providers. The film will also be available on Blu-Ray and DVD via Amazon. Today, the artist has announced the release of a companion box set of the same name. Herb Alpert Is... will also be available on October 2nd, digitally, in LP format featuring a coffee table book and a five-piece 180 gram vinyl set, and on CD as a 3-disc set. Both physical formats will feature 63 songs spanning 5 decades, 180 pages of vintage photos, liner notes and an essay from music journalist Bud Scoppa. The box set is available for preorder today here.

One of the most accomplished artists in the music industry, Alpert has sold over 72 million records and co-founded A&M Records, one of the most successful independent music labels in history and home to such artists as Janet Jackson, The Police, Cat Stevens and Peter Frampton. Herb Alpert Is... celebrates the life and work of Herb Alpert and the impact he has had on American culture. His latest album, "Over the Rainbow" was released in October 2019 and debuted at #1 on the Billboard Jazz and Contemporary Jazz album charts.

Filmmaker John Scheinfeld's (Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary, The US vs John Lennon) documentary Herb Alpert Is... a passionate and inspiring exploration of Alpert's personal and creative journey that reveals the critical events, experiences and challenges that have shaped an extraordinary life and instilled deep within the Grammy-winning trumpeter the desire to make a difference each and every day. Colleagues ranging from Questlove to Sting to Bill Moyers bring their unique voices and perspectives to telling this remarkable story.

In all, Herb Alpert has earned 15 gold and 14 platinum records; won nine Grammys between 1966 and 2014 and received the National Medal of Arts from President Obama in 2012. In 1962 Herb co-founded the indie label, A & M Records (with Jerry Moss) which recorded artists as varied as Carole King, Cat Stevens, The Carpenters, Janet Jackson, Peter Frampton, Quincy Jones, Sergio Mendes, and The Police. A&M would go on to become one of the most successful independent labels in history. Less known is his striking work as an abstract painter and sculptor. Mostly below-the-radar is his significant philanthropic support of educational programs in the arts nationwide, from the Harlem School of the Arts and Los Angeles City College to CalArts and UCLA.

Says Scheinfeld, "Herb is a true artist who did things the right way, achieved success on his own terms, and brought much joy to the world in the process. I wanted to make a documentary that would reflect this and, most importantly, to be a "Feel Good" film that will uplift, inspire and bring audiences together exactly as does Herb's music."

For information on the global premiere set for October 1st and more visit -

www.herbalpertis.com

Herb Alpert Is

Box Set - Track List

1. The Lonely Bull - from the album The Lonely Bull

2. Winds Of Barcelona - from the album Volume 2

3. Mexican Corn - from the album Volume 2

4. South Of The Border - from the album South Of The Border

5. Mexican Shuffle - from the album South Of The Border

6. All My Loving - from the album South Of The Border

7. A Taste Of Honey - from the album Whipped Cream & Other Delights

8. Green Peppers - from the album Whipped Cream & Other Delights

9. Bittersweet Samba - from the album Whipped Cream & Other Delights

10. Whipped Cream - from the album Whipped Cream & Other Delights

11. Tijuana Taxi - from the album !!Going Places!!

12. I'm Getting Sentimental Over You - from the album !!Going Places!!

13. Spanish Flea - from the album !!Going Places!!

14. 3rd Man Theme - from the album !!Going Places!!

15. Zorba The Greek - from the album !!Going Places!!

16. What Now My Love - from the album What Now My Love

17. Memories Of Madrid - from the album What Now My Love

18. So what's New? - from the album What Now My Love

19. Magic Trumpet - from the album What Now My Love

20. Brasilia - from the album What Now My Love

21. If I Were A Rich Man - from the album What Now My Love

22. The Work Song - from the album S.R.O.

23. Mame - from the album S.R.O.

24. Flamingo - from the album S.R.O.

25. Bo-Bo - from the album Sounds Like...

26. Town Without Pity - from the album Sounds Like...

27. Treasure Of San Miguel - from the album Sounds Like...

28. Casino Royale - from the album Sounds Like...

29. A Banda - from the album Herb Alpert's Ninth

30. Panama - from the album The Beat Of The Brass

31. Slick - from the album The Beat Of The Brass

32. This Guy's In Love With You - from the album The Beat Of The Brass

33. The Sea Is My Soil - from the album Warm

34. Hurt So Bad - from the album Summertime

35. Jerusalem - from the album Summertime

36. You Smile - The Song Begins - from the album You Smile - The Song Begins

37. Up Cherry Street - from the album You Smile - The Song Begins

38. Skokiaan - from the album Herb Alpert / Hugh Masekela

39. Rise - from the album Rise

40. Rotation - from the album Rise

41. Beyond - from the album Beyond

42. The Factory - from the album Beyond

43. Fandango - from the album Fandango

44. Route 101 - from the album Fandango

45. Keep Your Eye On Me - from the album Keep Your Eye On Me

46. Diamonds - from the album Keep Your Eye On Me

47. My Abstract Heart - from the album Abstract Heart

48. Just A Dream Away - from the album Abstract Heart

49. I've Grown Accustomed To Her Face - from the album Midnight Sun

50. Second Wind - from the album Second Wind

51. Sneakin' In - from the album Second Wind

52. MAGIC MAN - from the album Colors

53. Puttin' On The Ritz - from the album Steppin' Out

54. La Vie En Rose - from the album Steppin' Out

55. Night Ride - from the album Come Fly With Me

56. Human Nature - from the album Human Nature

57. I'm Yours - from the album Music Vol. 1

58. Strike Up The Band - from the album Music Vol. 1

59. The Lonely Bull - from the album Music Volume 3: Herb Alpert Reimagines The Tijuana Brass

60. Whipped Cream - from the album Music Volume 3: Herb Alpert Reimagines The Tijuana Brass

61. A Taste Of Honey - from the album Music Volume 3: Herb Alpert Reimagines The Tijuana Brass

62. Wade In the Water - from the album Music Volume 3: Herb Alpert Reimagines The Tijuana Brass

63. What A Wonderful World - from the album Over The Rainbow

