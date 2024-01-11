Disney Unveils Next Generation Of Ad Innovation: Shop The Stream

As the pioneer of innovation in streaming advertising, Disney connects THE STREAM to the shopping cart with new commerce-led format, Gateway Shop. Disney has launched a beta program for its first native streaming shoppable ad format, which allows consumers to purchase their favorite items without disrupting their viewing experience.

With Gateway Shop, these viewers will receive personalized prompts for products that are sent directly to their phones via push notifications or email. Advertisers including Unilever are part of the limited beta, which drives awareness and conversion without disrupting the viewer experience.

“With the most scale in streaming and the strongest audience signal through our foundational data and ad tech stack, Disney is uniquely enabled to power dynamic ad experiences that connect consumer interest and intent to the purchase – straight from the stream,” said Jamie Power, SVP, Addressable Sales, Disney Advertising.

“Our goal is to help audiences connect with the brands they love with the least amount of friction, without disrupting the content they're streaming. Innovation is in Disney's DNA, and in a cross-screen world, we believe shoppable experiences not only complement, but elevate, streaming.”

This next evolution of commerce interactivity taps into the natural behavior of streaming audiences – which is, most viewers are watching TV with a second screen in their hand or nearby. Research suggests that when given the opportunity to engage with interactive video experiences, consumers choose to do so.

According to a survey conducted by Lucid in 2023, 75% of viewers agree they would rather see an interactive TV ad than a standard commercial, particularly when consumers can find out more information about a product or redeem a special discount or offer.

“Gateway Shop is a prime example of the holistic approach we take to building viewer-first ad experiences and formats,” said Amy Lehman, SVP, Advertising Platforms. “Audience behaviors have changed, and advertising should reflect that and serve both viewers and marketers in new ways. Gateway Shop provides viewers with choice and control, in an engaging and non-disruptive format.”

Over the next few months, Disney will continue to enhance its interactive formats and commerce experiences in streaming, including the ability to send personalized emails and prompts for push notifications for products or offers within a TV ad unit.

After inventing the original viewer-first and choice-based formats with Binge and Pause Ads on Hulu, Disney continues to lead as a longtime innovator in this space. Disney additionally previously introduced GatewayGo, the company's first iteration of a commerce-enabled ad format, which tapped into the second screen to deliver viewers personalized offers or promotions directly to their mobile device via email, push notification, or QR code. Since its launch in 2020, more than 200 advertisers across all categories have signed on to use this transactional format.

About Disney Advertising

Disney Advertising builds relationships between brands and audiences with the imagination and innovation that has defined The Walt Disney Company for nearly 100 years by leveraging the most advanced ad portfolio powered by technology and data to drive outcomes and impact for clients. Disney Advertising is committed to the evolution of the global media ecosystem by prioritizing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion as a business imperative, and as a key to greater representation in storytelling.