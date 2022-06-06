Disney+ Unveils Launch Date for Marvel Studios' I AM GROOT Shorts

Today, Disney+ announced that the latest Marvel Studios addition to their exciting summer lineup, "I Am Groot," will launch on August 10. "I Am Groot" is a collection of five original shorts starring Baby Groot, everyone's favorite little tree, and will feature several new and unusual characters. All five shorts will be available for viewers to watch upon launch.

There's no guarding the galaxy from this mischievous toddler! So get ready as Baby Groot takes center stage in his very owns series, exploring his glory days growing up-and getting into trouble-among the stars.

Vin Diesel, who is THE VOICE of Groot in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise, voices Baby Groot. The writer/director is Kirsten Lepore, and the executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum and James Gunn.

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with THE SIMPSONS and much more. In select international markets, it also includes the new general entertainment content brand, Star. The flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ is part of the Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution segment.

The service offers commercial-free streaming alongside an ever-growing collection of exclusive originals, including feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content. With unprecedented access to Disney's long history of incredible film and television entertainment, Disney+ is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is available as a standalone streaming service or as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+.