Disney Television Studios to Bring EMERGENCE, NEXT, and THE ORVILLE to New York Comic Con

Disney Television Studios, comprised of Twentieth Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios, returns to New York Comic Con with stars and creators from three of the studio's thrilling series at the increasingly popular East Coast 'Con next month. Panels at the Javits Center will feature screenings from each show followed by interactive panel discussions.

Descriptions of panel sessions and screenings follow:

THURSDAY, OCT. 3

4:00 - 5:00 p.m. EMERGENCE - Beyond explanation ... beyond understanding ... lies the truth. Join the cast and executive producers of ABC's captivating new drama series "Emergence" for a look at a gripping new episode prior to its airing followed by an exciting panel discussion. This character-driven genre thriller follows a police chief who takes in a young child she finds near the site of a mysterious accident who has no memory of what has happened. The investigation draws her into a conspiracy larger than she ever imagined, and the child's identity is at the center of it all.

Javits Room 1A06

SATURDAY, OCT. 5

7:15 - 8:15 p.m. NEXT - Coming to FOX in 2020, join us for a sneak-peek screening of the premiere of "neXt," a propulsive, fact-based thriller about the emergence of a deadly, rogue artificial intelligence that combines pulse-pounding action with an examination of how technology is invading our lives and transforming us in ways we don't yet understand. "next" stars John Slattery ("Mad Men") as a SILICON VALLEY pioneer, who teams with cybercrime agent Fernanda Andrade ("The First") to fight a villain unlike anything we've ever seen. Panelists to include creator and executive producer Manny Coto ("24"), executive producers and directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra ("This Is Us"), and cast including Fernanda Andrade, Michael Mosley ("Ozark"), Jason Butler Harner ("Ozark") and Eve Harlow ("Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.") for a moderated conversation and fan Q&A.

Javits Room 1A06

SUNDAY, OCT. 6

3:15 - 4:15 p.m. THE ORVILLE - Emmy® Award-nominated series "The Orville" is back for season three and heading to New York! Join the dynamic crew of the U.S.S. Orville: Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, Jessica Szohr, J Lee, Mark Jackson and Chad L. Coleman and executive producers David A. Goodman, Jon Cassar and Brannon Braga to celebrate the show and learn about its exciting, new adventures on Hulu!

Javits Main Stage





Related Articles View More TV Stories