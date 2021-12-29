Disney Releases THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT Main Title Theme

Disney has released "The Book of Boba Fett Main Title Theme", composed by Oscar, Grammy, and Emmy-winning composer Ludwig Göransson ("The Mandalorian," "Tenet," "Black Panther").

The Book of Boba Fett Vol. 1 (Episodes 1-4) Original Soundtrack will be released on Jan. 21, 2022 and will be followed by The Book of Boba Fett Vol. 2 (Episodes 5-7) on Feb. 11, 2022. Both soundtracks feature music themes by Göransson and score by Joseph Shirley ("Bad Trip" "The Mysterious Benedict Society," "Fairfax").

"The Book of Boba Fett," a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of "The Mandalorian," finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy's underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

"The Book of Boba Fett" stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer.

The first episode of "The Book of Boba Fett" is now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes releasing Wednesdays.

Listen to the new track here: