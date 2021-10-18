Disney Delays Release Dates of DOCTOR STRANGE 2, THOR 4, BLACK PANTHER SEQUEL & More

Following the box office success of Marvel's Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Disney has announced the delayed release of several upcoming Marvel pictures.

Variety reports that the titles being delayed include Doctor Strange 2, Thor 4, the Black Panther sequel, The Marvels, and the fifth Indiana Jones film, which is still untitled.

The new release dates include:

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness moved from 3/25/22 to 5/6/22.

Thor: Love and Thunder moved from 5/6/22 to 7/8/22.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever moved from 7/8/22 to 11/11/22.

Untitled Indiana Jones film moved from 7/29/22 to 6/30/2.

The Marvels moved from 11/11/22 to 2/17/23.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania moved from 2/17/23 to 7/28/23.

