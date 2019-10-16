Disney Channel Orders Fourth Season of RAVEN'S HOME

Disney Channel orders a fourth season of its popular family sitcom "Raven's Home," starring and executive produced by multitalented Raven-Symoné. Alison Taylor ("Just Jordan") will join the fourth season creative team as executive producer, alongside Raven-Symoné and executive producer and showrunner Warren Hutcherson ("Reed Between the Lines," "The Bernie Mac Show"). Production on season four will commence later this year.

"Raven is a huge part of the Disney Channel family and 'Raven's Home' continues to serve our audience with the comedy, heart and relatability that they want to see on TV," said Kory Lunsford, vice president, Current Series, Disney Channel. "We have much more in store for the Baxter family and their household and can't wait for new stories to unfold in season four."

Made for kids age 6-14 and their families, "Raven's Home" is a spinoff of the iconic Disney Channel comedy "That's So Raven" (2003-2007), which followed the whimsical, somewhat psychic teen Raven Baxter. Now, Raven is a divorced single mom of teen twins, Nia and Booker, and she's not the only one in THE FAMILY who can catch glimpses of the future-her son Booker has inherited her gift. Just like his mom, Booker can see just enough of the future to try and change it. Hilarity ensues as Raven and Booker try to understand their unpredictable visions while navigating a hectic but loving household that also includes Raven's longtime best friend Chelsea and her son Levi, and Nia's best friend Tess.

The series also stars Issac Ryan Brown as Booker Baxter-Carter, Navia Robinson as Nia Baxter-Carter, Jason Maybaum as Levi Grayson, Sky Katz as Tess and Anneliese van der Pol as Chelsea Daniels.

New episodes of "Raven's Home" are available Fridays (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT) on Disney Channel and in DisneyNOW.

"Raven's Home" was developed by longtime writer/producer partners Scott Thomas and Jed Elinoff, and created by "That's So Raven" creators Michael Poryes and Susan Sherman. The series is a production of It's a Laugh Productions, Inc. and carries a TV-G parental guideline.

