Demi Lovato, Tasha Cobbs & Jennifer Hudson Face Off in Riff-Off on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

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Demi Lovato and Tasha Cobbs joined host Jennifer Hudson on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW for a riff-off challenge, a segment in which the three performers traded vocal runs in a competitive format before a live studio audience. The clip, posted to the show's YouTube channel, captures the exchange as each participant pushed the others to match or top the previous phrase.

The riff-off format has become a recurring feature on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW. In a previous installment covered by BroadwayWorld, John Legend, Wayne Brady, and Billy Porter faced off in their own riff-off challenge, a segment that drew laughs and vocal fireworks from the studio audience. The format places guests in direct musical competition with one another and, in this case, with Hudson herself.

Hudson is an EGOT winner whose vocal credentials make her a formidable participant in any such challenge. Lovato and Cobbs both bring substantial recording careers to the segment, making the three-way matchup a genuine test of range and spontaneity rather than a purely comedic exercise.

THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW is a nationally syndicated daytime talk program that has been renewed for a fifth season by Fox Television Stations, covering the 2026-2027 broadcast year. The program has built a consistent track record of musical segments that draw on Hudson's background as a performer.

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