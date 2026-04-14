Dan Stevens Joins Season 2 of DEXTER: RESURRECTION

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Dan Stevens is joining the second season of Dexter: Resurrection in a series regular role. He will play "The Five Borough Killer," a serial killer who, much like Zodiac, taunts the police with phone calls threatening the murder of innocent citizens.

In addition to Stevens’ casting, it was recently announced that Brian Cox will join this season as "The New York Ripper," a serial killer who terrorized the city years ago, and Uma Thurman will reprise her role as Charley, the former Special Ops officer who fled the city last season.

From Emmy-nominated showrunner and executive producer Clyde Phillips, the series stars SAG and Golden Globe winner Michael C. Hall in the titular role of Dexter Morgan. The first season debuted in 2025 and is available to binge on Paramount+ only with the Paramount+ Premium Plan.

Other executive producers include Hall, Scott Reynolds, Marcos Siega, Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, John Goldwyn and Sara Colleton, along with Veronica West, Kirsa Rein, and Tanner Bean & Katrina Mathewson. The series hails from Paramount Television Studios and Counterpart Studios.

Known for his work onscreen in projects like Downton Abbey, Dan Stevens has also worked onstage, appearing on Broadway opposite Jessica Chastain in The Heiress. His other theatre credits include Arcadia; Every Good Boy Deserves Favour; The Vortex; Hay Fever; The Romans in Britain; Much Ado About Nothing; and As You Like It (U.K. and U.S. tour). He also starred in the live-action remake of "Beauty and the Beast."

Stevens most recently starred in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, as well as the indie film Cuckoo. Upcoming, he will lead and serve as an executive producer for the horror, limited anthology series, The Terror: Devil in Silver.

Photo Credit: Bjorn Looss