Uma Thurman Returning for DEXTER: RESURRECTION Season 2

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Golden Globe Winner Uma Thurman is set to return for season two of Dexter: Resurrection for Paramount+. Thurman will reprise her role as "Charley," the former Special Ops officer who served as Leon Prater’s right-hand woman. Last season, after discovering Prater’s betrayal, Charley parted ways with the twisted billionaire and fled the city.

In addition to Thurman’s return, it was recently announced that Brian Cox will join this season as The New York Ripper, a serial killer who terrorized the City years ago. The first season debuted in 2025 and is available to binge on Paramount+ only with the Paramount+ Premium Plan.

From Emmy-nominated showrunner and executive producer Clyde Phillips, the series stars SAG and Golden Globe winner Michael C. Hall in the titular role of Dexter Morgan.

Other executive producers include Hall, Scott Reynolds, Marcos Siega, Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, John Goldwyn and Sara Colleton, along with Veronica West, Kirsa Rein, and Tanner Bean & Katrina Mathewson. The series hails from Paramount Television Studios and Counterpart Studios.

About Uma Thurman

A Golden Globe award-winning actress, Uma Thurman recently appeared in the hit film Pretty Lethal. Soon, Thurman will reprise her role in the highly anticipated Red, White and Royal Blue sequel, Red, White and Royal Wedding.

Thurman’s credits include The Old Guard 2, Oh, Canada; Red, White and Royal Blue; The Kill Room; The Adventures of Baron Munchausen; Dangerous Liaisons; Beautiful Girls; Batman & Robin; Les Misérables; The Producers, & Henry & June.

Thurman received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of ‘Mia Wallace’ in Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction and garnered Golden Globe Award nominations for her role as ‘The Bride’ in the Kill Bill film franchise.

Thurman earned a Golden Globe Award for Hysterical Blindness, which she produced and starred in, and received her first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her arc on Smash.

Photo Credit: Mark Seliger