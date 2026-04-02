Brian Cox Joins Season Two of DEXTER: RESURRECTION

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Emmy, Olivier, and Golden Globe winner Brian Cox will join the second season of Dexter: Resurrection in a series regular role. The first season debuted on Paramount+ in 2025.

Cox will play The New York Ripper, a serial killer who terrorized the City years ago. Though no longer active as a killer, he’s found a new way to live into his infamy by continuing to taunt the survivors of his long-ago murder spree.

From Emmy-nominated showrunner and executive producer Clyde Phillips, the series stars SAG and Golden Globe winner Michael C. Hall in the titular role of Dexter Morgan. Other executive producers include Hall, Scott Reynolds, Marcos Siega, Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, John Goldwyn and Sara Colleton, along with Veronica West, Kirsa Rein, and Tanner Bean & Katrina Mathewson. The series hails from Paramount Television Studios and Counterpart Studios.

About Brian Cox

Cox is an Emmy, Olivier, and Golden Globe award-winning actor, best known for his role in Succession, for which he won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series.

Cox is also the recipient of a Primetime Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series for his portrayal of Hermann Goering in Nuremberg, and has appeared in numerous films including, The Long Kiss Goodnight, The Boxer, Rushmore, Super Troopers, The Ring, 25th Hour, Troy, Red Eye, Zodiac, The Escapist, Fantastic Mr. Fox, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Coriolanus, Manhunter, Churchill, The Bourne trilogy, Little Wing, The Parenting, and The Electric State.

He recently stepped behind the camera for his feature directorial debut with Glenrothan, which will be released nationwide in theaters across the UK and Ireland on April 17th.

Cox is also a veteran of the London stage, having won two Olivier Awards for Best Actor for his performances in Titus Andronicus and Rat in the Skull. He also starred in The Score and Long Days Journey Into Night. His New York theatre credits include St. Nicholas, which earned him the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Actor, as well as Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle nominations.

He has been honored with an Outstanding Achievement Award from the BAFTA Scotland Awards as well as a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Great Scot Awards. Empire magazine awarded him the Empire Icon Award for his film achievements, and the UK Film Council named him one of the Top 10 powerful British film stars in Hollywood. In 2003, Brian was made a CBE, a Commander of the British Empire.

Photo Credit: David Ho