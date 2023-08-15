DRAG RACE GERMANY to Premiere in September on WOW Presents Plus

World of Wonder just unveiled the queens who will be competing for the title of Germany’s first Drag Superstar in the inaugural season of “Drag Race Germany.”

“Drag Race Germany” marks the first German version of the Emmy-Award-winning franchise, and will feature 11 fierce queens from across Germany, Austria and Switzerland, including: Barbie Q, Kelly Heelton, LéLé Cocoon, Loreley Rivers, Metamorkid, Nikita Vegaz, Pandora Nox, Tessa Testicle, The Only Naomy, Victoria Shakespears, and Yvonne Nightstand.

Guiding the contestants and the viewers through this fierce competition include illustrious Hostess Barbie Breakout and Co-Host Gianni Jovanovic.

“Drag Race Germany” premieres on WOW Presents Plus globally on September 5th, day-and-date with its airing on Paramount+ in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, and RuPaul Charles executive produce the series for World of Wonder.

“Drag Race Germany” Season One - Queens

BARBIE Q

Introducing Barbie Q, a master's student and an aspiring drag queen residing in Munich. Born out of the challenges posed by the pandemic in 2021, she ventured into the world of makeup and styling, crafting a diverse and feminine drag style. Hailing from Bolivia, Barbie Q is not only an entertainer but also an advocate, aiming to empower queer youth back home while bridging cultural divides through her expressive artistry.

KELLY HEELTON

Kelly Heelton is a dynamic drag queen and devoted educator residing in Bad Schwalbach. With a worldwide performance history including Spain, Italy, Poland, China, and Russia, Kelly serves as an inspiration for emerging drag artists. Embodying a blend of vibrant style, cultural awareness, and humor, Kelly's drag journey not only fuels her artistic expression but also empowers her to teach and nurture the next generation of performers at a dance, singing, and drama school.

LÉLÉ COCOON

In the heart of Frankfurt, LéLé Cocoon balances her role as a saleswoman in fashion with her vibrant identity as a Drag Queen. While reserved in her private life, her drag persona radiates humor and creativity. Defying norms, LéLé embraces her "manly monarch" style, challenging gender expectations and using drag as a tool of rebellion. As she takes the stage on Drag Race Germany, her goal is to break stereotypes, highlighting the multifaceted talents and inspiring journeys that make up the world of drag.

LORELEY RIVERS

Loreley Rivers, a Bremerhaven native, is both a theatre dramaturge and an enchanting drag queen. Her name pays homage to the legendary Loreley, inspiring her captivating illusion that tells visual stories. Beyond the stage, Loreley's journey from competitions to self-made success showcases her dedication to empowerment through drag, proving that in this world, unconventional can shine on as brightly as any star.

METAMORKID

Metamorkid's drag history began at 15 when RuPaul's Drag Race sparked her makeup experimentation and imaginary drag performances. In just five years, she emerged as a prominent Drag Queen and Event Organizer in Vienna. Embracing her drag persona helped Metamorkid find strength, resilience, and self-love, leading her to understand that her core identity remains unwavering, regardless of appearance. Her journey, symbolized by the name Metamorkid, intertwines transformation, orchid-inspired elegance, and a nod to Club Kid Culture.

NIKITA VEGAZ

Berlin-based Nikita Vegaz is a dynamic force in the drag scene, combining her skills as a wig stylist and drag queen. With over 11 years of experience, she's known for her summer show "Nikitas Beach" and embraces a classic American drag queen style. Nikita's journey is one of resilience, overcoming challenges and insecurities, using drag as her salvation. Determined to win Drag Race, she seeks to unveil her true self and prove that drag is more than just appearance – it's a powerful expression of the soul.

PANDORA NOX

Meet AFAB Queen Pandora, based in Vienna, who's changing the game with her unique and eco-friendly approach to drag. A talented dancer and contortionist, her performances are a mesmerizing blend of skills. From a traditional upbringing to becoming a self-employed drag artist, Pandora's journey showcases her determination. With her eyes on winning Drag Race Germany, she's on a mission to inspire everyone to embrace their true selves and chase their dreams.

TESSA TESTICLE

Tessa Testicle, a Basel-based drag queen and fashion design graduate, brings a unique flair to the stage. From her hospital-worthy drag name origin to her legendary lip-sync performances, Tessa's journey is as extraordinary as her art. Mixing glamour with surprises, she fearlessly explores the boundaries of gender identity, reflecting her personal growth through contrast and becoming a beacon of acceptance and empowerment.

THE ONLY NAOMY

In the vibrant city of Cologne, The Only Naomy thrives as a Makeup Artist for Mac and a passionate Drag Queen. Her journey, sparked by RuPaul's Drag Race at 16, led her to establish a unique identity in the local scene through unwavering determination. Beyond the glitz and glamour, Naomy's drag persona is a testament to resilience, advocating for self-love, embracing complexity, and celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community's rich legacy.

VICTORIA SHAKESPEARS

Meet Victoria Shakespears, a vibrant drag queen and makeup artist from Basel, Switzerland. With a life shaped by music, pop culture, and personal struggle, Victoria's journey is one of empowerment and resilience. Her participation in Drag Race Germany is not just about the spotlight, but a chance to share her story and inspire others to overcome challenges with pride and creativity.

YVONNE NIGHTSTAND

Meet Yvonne Nightstand, a Berlin-based triple threat – a versatile Costume Designer, Stylist, and Drag Queen. With eight years of experience in the drag scene, Yvonne is celebrated for her quick wit and approachable charm as a comedy queen. Blending beauty, fashion, and camp, she's not just an entertainer but a DJane who keeps the crowd moving, all while radiating humor and a strong sense of self.

About World of Wonder

World of Wonder (WOW) has reshaped international pop culture, earning 30 Emmys, inspiring two Oscars, creating global network WOW Presents Plus across 190 territories, and bringing drag culture to the world stage via RuPaul’s Drag Race and DragCon. WOW’s pioneering television portfolio includes other smash-hit franchises like Million Dollar Listing.

Their film division WOW Docs produces groundbreaking documentaries including Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures, Party Monster, and The Eyes of Tammy Faye. WOW also operates YouTube channel WOWPresents, music label World of Wonder Records, the WOW Podcast Network, and year-round international live events.

Co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato have been profiled in Variety’s Reality TV Impact Report and Hollywood Reporter’s Most Powerful Producers in Unscripted. Honors for their trailblazing work include the IDA Pioneer Award, Realscreen’s Global 100 list, Banff’s Impact Award, and the OUT 100. In 2022, World of Wonder was ranked #2 among film and TV powerhouses in Fast Company’s World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies.