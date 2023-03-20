DRAG RACE ESPAÑA Sets Release Date & Announces Queens

Start your engines for another wig-snatching season of "Drag Race España," debuting season three on Sunday, April 16th, followed by a weekly roll out every Sunday, exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in the US and select territories worldwide (day-and-date with its local airing on Spain's ATRESplayer Premium). Supremme de Luxe returns as host, joined by returning judges Javier Calvo, Javier Ambrossi, and Ana Locking.

The twelve fierce, Spanish queens competing for the title of Spain's next Drag Superstar include: Bestiah, Chanel Anorex, Clover Bish, Drag Chuchi, Hornella Góngora, Kelly Roller, María Edilia, Pakita, Pink Chadora, Pitita, Vania Vainilla, and Visa. Each week, the queens will compete in a variety of gag-worthy challenges and wig-snatching runway categories.

MEET THE QUEENS OF DRAG RACE ESPAÑA SEASON 3:

BESTIAH - 30, Madrid

Bestiah has enough swagger to give, take, and share. The wildest queen of season 3 of "Drag Race España". Expect the unexpected with Bestiah, as she embodies rock 'n' roll, energy, rebellion, fire, dreams, and nightmares. Her drag is very creative with references that range from religious imagery to icons like KISS and David Bowie.

CHANEL ANOREX - 31, Salamanca

The monster queen of the season. Her references can range from Jurassic Park to Power Rangers, and from Barbie to Whitney Houston. She is fun and unpredictable and her strengths are makeup and creativity. Provocative and dark, she comes to "Drag Race España" to reach for your heart...and eat it.

CLOVER BISH - 24, Barcelona

She is the first cis woman to participate in "Drag Race España" and defines herself as the personification of an empowered diva. Clover is inspired by female rappers and R&B singers from the '90s to the present. She's passionate about dancing and is a lipsync assassin. Although she has only been doing drag for nine months, she has come to show that "it is not about the future of drag, but the present."

DRAG CHUCHI - 32, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria

Drag Chuchi defines herself as a little ambiguous, very androgynous, but above all, very artistic. The world of Drag Chuchi is a fantasy world. "Chuchi party, Chuchi sexy, Chuchi naked..." that's how they speak in the world of Chuchi. She has stage presence, knows how to sing and dance, and has come to "Drag Race España" to break the mold so that the world knows what real Canarian drag is.

HORNELLA GÓNGORA - 35, Alicante

Hornella is the queen of electro cabaret and describes her style as "electric- fashion-chaos." Her strengths are her makeup skills and personality. On the planet Hornella, a lot of humor is abundant. She has come to "Drag Race España" to prove that she can do anything... and to make a payday and buy a little apartment in Benidorm.

KELLY ROLLER - 30, Málaga

From Torremolinos, Kelly is a funny and charismatic dancer, singer, performer, and well-rounded drag queen. She is a superstar at skating. She has come to "Drag Race España" to surprise everyone and give her all. Nobody beats her and she has been roller skating at the speed of light, ready to fight for the crown and become the first queen on skates in the world.

MARÍA EDILIA - 41, Venezuela

María is the "plus-size-comedy-vintage-and-everything-that-is-needed" queen of this third season. Being an authentic soap opera villain is one of her great passions; makeup, comedy, elegance, improvisation, and security are her strengths. Her ambition is to fulfill her dream to show that a plus-size queen can win and prove to herself that it is never too late to move on.

PAKITA - 28, Seville

Pakita's drag is mischievous and on her planet, you'll find hair, hair and more hair, because "where there is hair there is joy." According to her, "what you see is what you get."

PINK CHADORA - 37, Málaga

Pink Chadora is a rural doll from a small town but has great ambitions. She was inspired by Mayra Gómez Kemp, Lola Flores, Sonia, and Selena. She is willing to get out of her comfort zone and show that there are fresh voices in drag beyond the familiar faces of Madrid and Barcelona. On Planet Pink Chadora, you'll find prettiness, glitter and above all, common sense.

PITITA - 27, Barcelona

Pitita adores good taste, good banter, good work, and even more so, a good time. Fashion is her oxygen. She is considered one of the most hard-working and prepared queens in the country, and her strengths are her looks, which always tell stories, and her meticulous lipsyncs.

VANIA VAINILLA - 39, Zaragoza

The comedy queen of this season! Her goal on the show, aside from taking the crown, is to hook up with the entire Pit Crew. She has been doing drag all her life, burning down Zaragoza, Ibiza, and Madrid, and is coming to "Drag Race España" to turn it out.

VISA - 34, Mexico

The "fiery dancer of this season." On her planet, you can find feathers, sparkles, and spice. On "Drag Race España", she wants to give visibility to all migrants and impact the world with her body, her preparation, and her looks.

Meet the queens in a video here:

"Drag Race España" is a World of Wonder and Atresmedia Televisión production in collaboration with Buendía Estudios. Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, RuPaul Charles, and Tom Campbell executive produce for World of Wonder. Passion Distribution distributes the series globally in line with Passion Distribution and WOW's distribution strategy.