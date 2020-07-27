DMX Film CHRONICLE OF A SERIAL KILLER Set To Release in October

The Film Will Be Released on October 5

Rapper/actor DMX's Staten Island, New York-shot feature film Chronicle of a Serial Killer, is set for a theatrical release on October 5, 2020.

DMX plays the role of Detective White who along with others tries to track down serial killer Henry Brolin (actor Brendan Sexton).

Other cast members in the Stanulis Films production include James Russo, Jack Scalia, Eric Roberts, Aly Mang, Erin O'Brien, Cody Calafiore and Dominique Swain.

Director Steve Stanulis tells Broadway World exclusively that DMX "was a real professional. He brought the truest form of acting and was perfect in his role. All the cast were incredible and I'm excited for everyone to see this film in a couple months on the big screen!"

photo credit: Stanulis Films / ZTPR

