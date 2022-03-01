DJ Lance Rock to Host ACE Eddie Awards

American Cinema Editors (ACE) announced TODAY that musician, DJ and actor Lance Robertson AKA DJ Lance Rock will host the upcoming ACE Eddie Awards on March 5 at the ACE Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles.

Best known as the host of the award-winning Nick Jr. show Yo Gabba Gabba!, Rock was recently featured in Edgar Wright's documentary The Sparks Brothers. "We are really excited to have Lance hosting the Eddies this year," stated ACE Executive Director Jenni McCormick. "We're looking forward to his good vibes and incredible energy - we know he'll light up the show." Past hosts of the ACE Eddie Awards include Bob Odenkirk, Patton Oswalt, D'Arcy Carden, Tichina Arnold, Adam DeVine and Rachel Bloom, among others.

Presenters for the ACE Eddie Awards include Debbie Allen, Andy Garcia, Oscar® winning filmmaker Chloe Zhao, Oscar® nominee Aunjanue Ellis, KING Richard director Reinaldo Marcus Green, Oscar® nominee for Summer of Soul Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson," Danny Strong (Dopesick), Emilio Estevez, Peter Sarsgaard, Tom Blyth (currently starring in HBO's THE GILDED AGE and in the upcoming EPIX series Billy The Kid) and Nick Wechsler (The Boys), among others.

Recognizing outstanding editing in film, television and documentaries, the ACE Eddie Awards will announce winners LIVE during its in-person awards ceremony on March 5 at The Theater at the ACE Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles. As previously announced, the Sundance Institute will receive the ACE Golden Eddie Award with long-time program director Michelle Satter accepting and ACE Career Achievement awards will be presented to Lillian Benson, ACE and Richard Chew, ACE.

A full list of nominees for the 72nd Annual ACE Eddie Awards, originally announced January 17th, is available on the ACE website.

Lance Robertson aka DJ Lance Rock, is a Los Angeles-based musician, DJ, and actor known as the host of the award-winning Nick Jr show, Yo Gabba Gabba!. He has explored his interest in and love of music (particularly electronic) throughout Los Angeles whether performing live, spinning records for 7 years at the legendary Short Stop in Echo Park, co-hosting a program on Spike Radio, one of the very first internet radio stations, or being featured in the Edgar Wright documentary, The Sparks Brothers, about one of his favorite bands.

As of late, he has turned his attention to donating his time to causes such as Make-A-Wish, along with organizations like Habitat For Humanity, as well as being closely allied with the Autism community and literacy programs. Lance is thrilled to have the opportunity to combine his love of music with providing interesting, educational entertainment for children and their families.