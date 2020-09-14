DETOURS Podcast Uncovers Stories Behind ANTIQUES ROADSHOW

What happens to all that stuff seen on America’s favorite antiques show once the cameras leave town?

What happens to ALL THAT stuff seen on America's favorite antiques show once the cameras leave town? The new DETOURS podcast picks up where the appraisals left off, revealing the stories, secrets, and surprises of TV treasures that go beyond the screen!

DETOURS creator and host Adam Monahan, a longtime producer with GBH's Antiques Roadshow, takes listeners on a fun and entertaining behind- the-scenes journey in each episode, digging into history, curious facts, and uncovering the intrigues that surround objects discovered annually at taping events for the hit PBS series.

"During my 15-plus years with the show, I'm continually fascinated by the information discovered as we check facts and follow up with guests," said Monahan. "We're telling stories about what we've uncovered that are even surprising us. And yes, you'll discover our secrets."

DETOURS premieres today, September 14, with six biweekly episodes that each tell the deeper story of one object, amazing and amusing listeners along the way. Through interviews with show guests, appraisers, historians, and experts, Monahan discusses and analyzes the complexities of each story's journey with Marsha Bemko, executive producer of GBH's Antiques Roadshow, for a lively listening experience that will:

Examine the mystery behind potentially one of the most valuable objects filmed by the series. A young man claims his great-grandfather possessed the flag from JFK's Navy boat, the PT-109. With the help of a chemistry professor, a reporter, an author, and a museum curator, DETOURS sets out to determine the flag's authenticity, and whether a national treasure has been discovered ... or not;

Dive into cinema history when five rare toy soldiers used in the 1934 film, Babes in Toyland, starring comedy legends Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy, are valued at $10,000 per figure. Astounded by the high appraisal value, DETOURS seeks out those who can shed some light on Laurel and Hardy's enduring legacy and reveals what happened when one figure was put up for auction;

Follow an elusive story around what was purported to be a rare Mayan artifact, but is it? DETOURS looks into the jade pendant that has been the subject of debate for over a decade, learns about the region and culture from which it is claimed to have originated, and discovers the secret history of this object that the cameras didn't capture;

Recount when the FBI called after a television episode aired featuring a rare daguerreotype image of author Edgar Allan Poe. It turned out the image, one of only a handful of Poe known to exist, was stolen. DETOURS speaks with the expert who tipped off the FBI and a former special agent on the case and shares what happened next;

Pull back the curtain to explain how an 18th-century silk screen, appraised for $30,000-$50,000, was misidentified as being of Chinese origin. When the screen sold at auction for over $500,000 it was learned that the screen was in fact Korean. DETOURS interviews the former owner, the appraiser, and a museum expert to uncover why we originally got it wrong; and

Piece together THE FAMILY history of a Jewish family forced to flee their home in Berlin when Hitler rose to power. After a gold watch was appraised on TV, DETOURS speaks to the descendent who appeared on the show about recently discovered evidence that could aid in her efforts to recover stolen artwork and artifacts.

Produced by GBH and PRX, DETOURS will be free to listeners and available via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever podcasts may be found.

View More TV Stories Related Articles