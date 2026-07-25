DARK MATTER Season 2 Official Trailer: The Dessens Are Forced to Run Again

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Apple TV posted the official Season 2 trailer for DARK MATTER, the science fiction series starring Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly, setting up a new chapter that arrives August 28 on the platform. The footage establishes that the Dessen family has found what appears to be a quiet, stable life, only to be upended again by forces that send them running once more.

DARK MATTER is based on the best-selling novel by Blake Crouch and centers on Jason Dessen, a physicist, professor, and family man who is abducted into an alternate version of his life. Season one followed Dessen as wonder turned to nightmare when he attempted to return to his own reality while navigating the disorienting landscape of lives he could have lived. The series also stars Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson, Dako Okenyi, Oakes Fegley, and Amanda Brugel.

Season two picks up with the Dessens having settled into a world that finally seems safe, until an unspecified threat forces them to flee again. The trailer frames the new season as an escalation of the alternate-reality stakes established in the first, with THE FAMILY unit now at the center of the danger rather than Jason alone.

DARK MATTER joins a slate of Apple TV science fiction titles that includes SILO, FOUNDATION, and INVASION, and the platform has positioned the series alongside those shows as comparable viewing. Season 2 of DARK MATTER begins streaming August 28.

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