DANIEL IN THE LIONS' DEN to Launch North American Tour from The Originals Live

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The Originals Live, a new live entertainment company, is set to launch a North American tour of DANIEL IN THE LIONS' DEN on October 5, 2026. The production, which also incorporates the story of ESTHER: THE BRAVEST QUEEN, is the company's inaugural theatrical offering and is directed by Dani Davis, an Emmy Award-winning writer and Tony-nominated Broadway producer. Tickets go on sale July 24, 2026, with presales beginning July 21. THE ORIGINALS Live was founded by a team with experience producing live shows based on family brands including Sesame Street, Blippi, Baby Shark, PJ Masks, and Peppa Pig.

DANIEL IN THE LIONS' DEN transports audiences to ancient Babylon, where one man's unwavering faith and bravery is put to the ultimate test. Also featured is the story of ESTHER: THE BRAVEST QUEEN, following a young woman who finds herself in a palace full of secrets and must summon remarkable courage to save her people. The production features original songs, vibrant staging, and memorable characters.

'When THE ORIGINALS Live shared their vision for bringing these timeless stories to life for a new generation, I knew I wanted to be part of it,' said Dani Davis, Emmy Award-winning writer, Tony-nominated Broadway producer and the director of DANIEL IN THE LIONS' DEN. 'Daniel and Esther were ordinary people who showed extraordinary courage. Their stories still resonate TODAY and this production is just the beginning of the many fabulous stories we're looking forward to sharing.'

'When you consider how long these stories have endured and how relevant they remain, Daniel and Esther felt like the perfect place to begin,' said Josh Blackburn, Producer, THE ORIGINALS Live. 'With a seasoned creative team that were behind some of the biggest brands in family-friendly live events, audiences can expect a live theatrical experience that is entertaining, inspiring, and unforgettable.'

DANIEL IN THE LIONS' DEN follows the beloved biblical hero as he remains faithful in the face of political intrigue, betrayal, and the threat of the lions' den. Filled with adventure, humor, and original music, the production reimagines one of history's most enduring stories for modern audiences.

Opening the production is ESTHER: THE BRAVEST QUEEN, the story of a young woman who risks everything to protect her people. Through courage, faith, and determination, Esther discovers that one voice can change the course of history.

DANIEL IN THE LIONS' DEN and ESTHER: THE BRAVEST QUEEN mark the first chapter of THE ORIGINALS Live, a new series dedicated to bringing some of the world's most beloved biblical stories to the stage for generations to come.

Tour Dates Include: (additional to be announced at a later date)

9/30, 10/5, 10/6 - Ringgold, GA

10/7 - Louisville, KY

10/8 - Akron, OH

10/9 - Roanoke, VA

10/10 - Charleston, WV

10/11 - Cincinnati, OH

10/15 - Milwaukee, WI

10/16 - Eau Claire, WI

10/17 - Dubuque, IA

10/18 - Ottumwa, IA

10/21 - Bloomington, IL - Coming Soon

10/24 - Interlochen, MI - Coming Soon

10/28 - Duluth, GA - Coming Soon

10/29 - Birmingham, AL

10/30 - Augusta, GA

11/1 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

11/4 - Jacksonville, FL

11/6 - North Charleston, SC

11/7 - Fayetteville, GA

11/8 - Hattiesburg, MS

11/11 - Southaven, MS

11/12 - Spartanburg, SC

11/13 - Greensboro, NC

11/14 - Nashville, TN

11/19 - Patchogue, NY

11/20 - Syracuse, NY

11/21 - Englewood, NJ

11/22 - Schenectady, NY

11/25 - Stroudsburg, PA

11/26 - Mississauga, ON - Coming Soon

11/27 - Lynn, MA - Coming Soon

11/28 - Wallingford, CT

11/29 - Reading, PA

12/3 - Saginaw, MI

12/4 - St. Charles, MO

12/5 - Indianapolis, IN

12/6 - Columbus, OH

12/9 - Knoxville, TN

12/11 - North Little Rock, AR

12/12 - Arlington, TX

12/13 - Lake Charles, LA

Tickets go on sale July 24, 2026 at https://theoriginals.live/schedule/

About THE ORIGINALS Live

The Originals Live is bringing the world's foundational stories to the modern stage. Combining breathtaking production design, original scores, and world-class performers, the company honors every beloved tale while delivering immersive theatrical experiences built for today's family audiences. Created by the team behind the live stage adaptations of Sesame Street, PJ Masks, Peppa Pig, Baby Shark, Blippi, and more, THE ORIGINALS Live is setting a new standard for what family entertainment can be — and DANIEL IN THE LIONS' DEN and ESTHER: THE BRAVEST QUEEN IN THE KINGDOM are only the first titles in a much larger story still to be told.

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