Apr. 3, 2021  
DANCING WITH THE STARS Announces 30th Season

Dancing With the Stars has announced that it will return for season 30 as part of ABC's 2021-22 lineup,

The network has not yet announced an official premiere date for the season but it is expected the milestone season will kick off sometime in mid-September 2021, Hidden Remote reports. The most likely premiere date for DANCING WITH THE STARS season 30 is Monday, September 13, 2021.

The list of celebrities and professional dancers will not be REVEALED until closer to the season premiere this fall. Returning as judges for season 30 are Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli and Len Goodman.

It was also announced that Tyra Banks will remain host for the season.

Read more on Hidden Remote and stay tuned on BroadwayWorld as more details are announced in the coming months.


