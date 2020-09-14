Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson Announces Two New Series in Development at Starz

The series are about hip hop and a female sports agent.

Variety reports that Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson will produce two new series for Starz, under his overall deal.

The first series is an untitled drama inspired by the life of sports agent and attorney Nicole Lynn. The series follows the rise of a determined young, African-American woman as she breaks through and climbs to the top of the highly competitive and male dominated world of sports agents. It is inspired by events that shaped Lynn on her path to becoming the first Black woman to represent a top 3 NFL DRAFT pick, a fierce advocate for her legal clients, and a breath of fresh air in a male-dominated industry.

The second show is "Moment in Time: The Massacre." It is described as a seasonal anthology series that will explore the true stories in which iconic hip hop moments collided with the sensational and sometimes criminal events behind-the-scenes. Season 1 reveals how tension between 50 Cent and The Game led to an all-out street war, pitting G-Unit against music impresario Jimmy Henchman, resulting in a murder-for-hire plot and Henchman serving a LIFE SENTENCE in prison.

Jackson is a rapper, songwriter, TV producer, and actor. His other TV projects include the Starz series "Power."

