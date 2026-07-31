Cooper Hoffman on Getting Pushed Out of His Comfort Zone Filming I WANT YOUR SEX

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Cooper Hoffman sat down with Seth Meyers on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS to discuss what it was like filming I Want Your Sex, describing moments on set that pushed him out of his comfort zone. The conversation gave viewers a glimpse into the more demanding aspects of the shoot from the actor's own perspective.

Hoffman used the appearance to walk Meyers through specific details of the filming process, offering insight into how the project challenged him in ways he had not anticipated. The segment focused on his firsthand account of the experience rather than a broader recap of his career.

The discussion centered on I Want Your Sex as the primary topic, with Hoffman detailing the particular scenes or circumstances that required him to step beyond his usual approach to a role. Meyers guided the conversation to draw out those specifics for the studio audience and viewers at home.

The appearance fits into a run of guest interviews on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS where actors and comedians share behind-the-scenes stories tied to current projects, with Hoffman's segment offering a candid look at the demands of his latest film work.

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