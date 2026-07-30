John Stamos Previews Vertical Drama WHO BILLIONAIRE? ME BILLIONAIRE on Fallon

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John Stamos used a recent stop on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON to introduce viewers to his latest project, the vertical drama series Who Billionaire? Me Billionaire, sitting down with host Jimmy Fallon to talk through the new work alongside a look back at his television history.

During the conversation, Stamos recalled accidentally yelling at Elizabeth Taylor while working on the set of GENERAL HOSPITAL, giving Fallon and the audience a glimpse into his early days on the long-running soap opera. The anecdote offered a lighthearted look back at a formative period in his career, tying his current work to the decades he has spent on screen.

Beyond the throwback story, Stamos detailed his role in Who Billionaire? Me Billionaire, a project that fits into the growing trend of short-form, mobile-friendly streaming content. He also mentioned his work on Season 2 of THE HUNTING WIVES, giving viewers a sense of what else he has coming up beyond the vertical drama format.

The appearance placed Stamos's new project alongside a nostalgic dip into his soap opera past, rounding out a conversation that touched on both where his career started and where it stands now. More on his Tonight Show appearance can be found in John Stamos Recalls Accidentally Yelling at Elizabeth Taylor on GENERAL HOSPITAL Set.

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