Content from Trixie Mattel, Bob The Drag Queen & More to Stream on Revry on Super Bowl Sunday

Revry is the LGBTQ-first network offering an alternative for those who would rather pass on the big game this Sunday in favor of big laughs. Revry is putting out some of its most popular comedy content from a hilarious group of established and up-and-coming comedy talent.

Stand up comedy is consistently a top performer with audiences on weekends across Revry's Domestic, North America, and News channels. THE LINEUP of Trixie Mattel (2.6M Instagram followers), Bob The Drag Queen (1.5M Instagram followers), Gina Yashere (290K Facebook followers), and Brenden Scannell (10MM+ YouTube views) are major influencers in comedy with strong audiences.

Jinkx Monsoon and others deliver much needed laughs to audiences across all Revry platforms.

Below are the comedy specials that Revry will feature opposite the Super Bowl:

Revry's SUPER BOWL Schedule: Sunday, February 13, 2022

"Out on Stage" Airs at 1:30pm PST: "Out On Stage" is the absolutely hilarious and one-of-a-kind, originally produced comedy hosted by Zach Noe Towers and features and 17 other top-rated Gay and Lesbian stand-up comedians, including Brenden Scannell (Netflix's "Bonding") and discuss taboo subjects as only they can!

"Gina Yashere: Laughing To America" airs at 3:05pm PST: Filmed live in San Francisco, CA, UK's premier black female comedian, Gina Yashere, has come to America! Her unique take on being a cultural insider and outsider never fails to raise the roof as she gives us her take on the news gripping the nation.

"Trixie Mattel: Skinny Legend" 4:35pm PST: Featuring RuPaul Drag Race All Star Trixie Mattel's variety show music and comedy that her fans love from her performances. Don't be fooled by her Disney on acid aesthetic - these jokes are not for the faint of heart.

"Bob The Drag Queen: Live at Caroline's" 5:50pm PST: Live from New York's famous Caroline's comedy club, RuPaul's Drag Race season 8 winner Bob the Drag Queen performs a hilarious standup set filled with personal stories about his family, race, and the LGBTQ community.

The above programming will air and stream on Revry, the LGBTQ-first streaming media network on Samsung TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Comcast Xfinity, XUMO and more.