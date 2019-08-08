Constance Wu Named Ambassador For The Arts At North Fork TV Festival

The North Fork TV Festival announced Golden Globe nominee Constance Wu as this year's Ambassador for the Arts recipient. A formal ceremony will take place on Saturday, October 5 at the Greenport Theatre in Greenport, NY.

"No one better represents the future of scripted television than Constance," said Founder Noah Doyle. "We strive to be part of the effort to create a more open and welcoming marketplace, and we're thrilled that Constance will join us in that effort."

Greenport Mayor George Hubbard Jr. will present Ms. Wu with a letter of commendation for her commitment to and promotion of the arts and for her work to encourage young people to excel in the arts within the North Fork community. Last year's Ambassador to the Arts commendation was presented to actress Bridget Moynihan.

"The Village of Greenport has long been known to be a harmonious and ethnically diverse community, and we applaud Constance Wu for her work in furthering awareness of Asian-American representation in the television and film arts," said Greenport Mayor George Hubbard Jr. "It is our pleasure to welcome Constance Wu to Greenport, and to honor her as Ambassador of the Arts for this year's North Fork TV Festival."

"Constance is an incredible actor and human being," said festival Co-chair Mark Amstrong, who is also a partner at the management firm Principal Entertainment. "We're honored to do our part to support members of the community who are outspoken about unfair hurdles in the arts"

Additionally, the North Fork TV Festival Canopy Award will be presented to Emmy, Golden Globe and Tony award winner Kelsey Grammer by 2017 Canopy Award recipient Chris Nothon Friday, October 4th.

Festival passes and individual tickets are now available for purchase online at https://www.northfork.tv/tickets.

