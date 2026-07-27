Common Recalls Being a Ball Boy for the Chicago Bulls During Michael Jordan's Rookie Season

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Common shared a story about his youth working courtside during an appearance on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK, describing his time as a ball boy for the Chicago Bulls. The stint coincided with Michael Jordan's rookie season with the team, giving Common an early front-row seat to a career that would go on to reshape professional basketball.

The segment focused on Common's personal recollection of that experience, offering a glimpse into his life growing up in Chicago before his career in music and acting took shape. His account centered on what it was like to be in close proximity to a young Jordan at the very start of a legendary NBA run, a detail that stood out as a distinctive piece of his own hometown story.

The conversation gave viewers a lighter, nostalgic moment built around sports and Chicago pride, with Common recounting the memory in a way that highlighted his ties to the city long before his rise in hip-hop and film.

The appearance fits within LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK's pattern of drawing out personal, lesser-known stories from its guests, with Common's ball boy anecdote standing as a standalone highlight of the conversation.

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