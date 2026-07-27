Common Breaks Down His Character's Arc and the Massive Sets of SILO Season 3

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Common sat down with the hosts of LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK to talk about his character's evolution across the third season of SILO, along with the scope of the sets built for the Apple TV series. The conversation centered on how his role has developed as the show has progressed, offering viewers a glimpse into his experience working on one of the platform's ongoing dramas.

Much of the discussion focused on the physical production behind SILO, with Common speaking to just how elaborate the sets are for the series. The show is based on Hugh Howey's dystopian novel trilogy and has been renewed for a fourth and final season after being Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes for three consecutive seasons.

Common's appearance comes as SILO continues its third season rollout, with new episodes following the fallout of Juliette Nichols's return to the silo and the alliances forming in its aftermath. His comments gave audiences a sense of what goes into building the world of the series behind the scenes.

SILO season three has been rolling out new episodes on Apple TV, including a recent installment titled Memory, which picked up the story following Juliette's return to the community.

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