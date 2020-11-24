Comedy Film QUESTIONS Gets Nationwide Release By Distributor New Deal Releasing

Distributor New Deal Releasing announces the official nationwide release date for the film "Questions" starring Avery Kidd Waddell ( Road Trip, The New Guy), Danny Wooten (Something New, Altered Perception), Derrex Brady (S1mOne, HeadShop), and Marcuis Harris (The Crossing, Vice Principals).

"Questions" will be available on VOD platforms on November 24, 2020, including territories: US, CA, UK, Singapore, Philippines, etc. In the film, Omar (Avery Kidd Waddell), in three years, hasn't figured out what makes his girlfriend tick so that he can save the relationship. Now he has one week to figure out what makes all women tick so that he can save himself. "Questions" is a comedy about finding answers.

"Questions" also stars Greg Serano (Power, Legally Blond), Christina Webber (Beyond the Lights, Greys Anatomy), Kiya Roberts (50 Central, Major Deal), Jennifer Ferdinand (Castle, Parenthood), Yazmin Monet Watkins (John Carter, Muppets), Jahmeela Biggs (First, Killing Lazarus), and Carmen Serrano (Breaking Bad, Next Friday) "Questions" was filmed in Los Angeles, Pasadena, and Orange County.

A Woody Allenesque comedy, "Questions" won Best Feature Film and Best Actor honors at the 2018 Charlotte Black Film Festival, the Audience Award at the 2018 Langston Hughes Film Festival, and the 2018 HBO Best Feature Film winner. After a limited release in October 2020, New Deal Releasing is expanding to a full nationwide official release of the film for November 2020. "Questions" was produced by Breaden Manistee Prod., BreadMaker Pictures, and SkyScope Pictures.

"After being told by many industry power brokers that Questions wouldn't work because it wouldn't appeal to the core African American audience, It's been amazing watching Questions not only appeal to African American audiences of all types, but audiences of different races and ages. You can't please everyone, but Questions seems to come mighty close. It's humbling to be a part of something that shows what different types of content can do if given a chance." - Avery Kidd Wadell





More info about the film can be found here: https://www.questionsfilm.com.

