Comedy Central Announces One-Hour Stand-Up Special with THE DAILY SHOW Correspondent Michael Kosta

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Correspondent and stand-up comic, Michael Kosta is set to commence production on his first one-hour stand-up special in his home state of Michigan at Detroit's Gem Theatre on Friday, November 15 at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. ET. The untitled one-hour special is scheduled to premiere in summer 2020 on Comedy Central.

Tickets are free and may be requested at www.tblus.com/michaelk. The Gem Theatre is located at 333 Madison Street in Detroit, MI.

Kosta is a stand-up veteran who has appeared on The Tonight Show, Conan, Late Night with Seth Meyers and @midnight. Kosta has been a fixture on TV since his breakout performance at HBO's U.S. Comedy Arts Festival. Prior to The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Kosta co-created, produced and starred in The Comment Section, guest-hosted Attack of the Show and co-hosted Crowd Goes Wild with Regis Philbin. He also served as a correspondent on The Soup spinoff series The Soup Investigates. Kosta starred in his own stand-up special, Comedy Central Presents: Michael Kosta, and released his comedy album, Comedy for Attractive People, in 2015. He was also recently seen on Comedy Central's This Week at the Comedy Cellar and This Is Not Happening.

Kosta's special follows previously announced Comedy Central deals and projects with other members of The Daily Show's "World's Fakest News Team." Earlier this year Roy Wood Jr. signed a comprehensive development deal, produced a pilot, premiered a digital series and committed to a third one-hour stand-up special with the number one brand in Comedy. Jaboukie Young-White and Dulcé Sloan filmed half-hour stand-up specials for Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents set to air on October 18 and 25, respectively. Desi Lydic's first one-hour special, Abroad, where she traveled the world examining how other countries are so far ahead of the US when it comes to equal treatment of women, premiered in May. And lastly, Ronny Chieng's, Ronny Chieng International Student was a Comedy Central App exclusive series in 2018.

Kosta's one-hour stand-up special is executive produced Kosta and Jordan Tilzer. Richard Burgio, Anne Harris and Bill McGrath are the Executives in Charge of Production for Comedy Central.





