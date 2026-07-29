Comedian Lady Miss Jacqueline Makes Stand-Up Debut on THE TONIGHT SHOW

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Comedian Lady Miss Jacqueline took the stage for her first stand-up set on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON, marking a career milestone for the performer on the NBC late-night program. The appearance gave her a national platform to showcase her comedic voice to Fallon's audience for the first time.

Her debut came as part of an episode that also featured actors Keke Palmer and Jacob Batalon as guests, placing her stand-up set alongside conversation-driven segments in the same hour of programming. The pairing of a rising comedic voice with established film and television actors is typical of how the show structures its nightly lineups.

The set arrived during a stretch of episodes that brought a wide range of guests to the program, from actors promoting film and television projects to musical performers. Lady Miss Jacqueline's spot was singled out among comedians slated to appear across that run of shows, alongside fellow comedian Zarna Garg.

The episode featuring her debut was part of a broader slate of guest bookings that included appearances from Keke Palmer, Zoe Saldaña, Tom Holland and Colman Domingo, reflecting the mix of comedy and film talent the show brought to its stage that week.

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