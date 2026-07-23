Colman Domingo Guest Hosts JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE, Covers Snoop Dogg Film & Elon Musk AI

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Colman Domingo took over the JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE desk as guest host for an episode that ranged from tech commentary to street comedy. Domingo led the program through a monologue touching on Elon Musk's plan to use his Grok AI to produce what Musk describes as a historically accurate version of The Odyssey, a new Snoop Dogg film, and measles cases climbing to their highest numbers in decades.

The episode also featured an exclusive clip of a man who was attacked by a bison at Yellowstone National Park, as well as coverage of a new doll released in England that has drawn public controversy. Domingo closed out the segment lineup with a round of the show's recurring street bit, guessing which passersby on Hollywood Boulevard are high.

Domingo's guest hosting run on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE has included a range of interviews during the same stretch. As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, Jaafar Jackson appeared on the program to discuss playing Michael Jackson in the biopic MICHAEL, a film in which Domingo also appears, giving that conversation a firsthand dimension.

Other guests during Domingo's hosting stint have included Diarra Kilpatrick, who discussed casting Domingo in DIARRA FROM DETROIT, and Marlon Wayans, who spoke about the return of SCARY MOVIE after 25 years. The varied lineup reflects the breadth of Domingo's current presence across film and television projects.

More on Jimmy Kimmel Live Recent Articles Diarra Kilpatrick Talks DIARRA FROM DETROIT & Casting Colman Domingo on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

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