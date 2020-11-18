Colin Hanks, Diane Guerrero & Nelly Join Buddy Holly Biopic CLEAR LAKE

Colin Hanks, Diane Guerrero, and Nelly have joined the cast of "Clear Lake," an upcoming Buddy Holly biopic,

Guerrero will portray Buddy Holly's widow Maria Elena Holly with Hanks stepping into the role of manager and producer Norman Petty. Nelly will portray rock icon Chuck Berry.

Ruairi O'Connor will lead the cast as Buddy Holly.

Bruce Beresford will direct the film.

"Clear Lake" tells the story of how Holly and other famous musicians of the late 1950s gave birth to rock 'n' roll while changing the trajectory of civil rights in America.

The 22-year-old Holly died in a plane crash outside Clear Lake, Iowa, on Feb. 3, 1959, along with Ritchie Valens, J.P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson and pilot Roger Peterson. It is often referred to as "The Day the Music Died," a term coined by Don McLean in his 1971 song "American Pie."

